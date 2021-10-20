WeWork is finally going public. Will SoftBank ever make its $17 billion back?

SoftBank’s choice to save WeWork, rather than let it collapse as SoftBank would later do with Katerra Inc. and Greensill Capital, is noteworthy. SoftBank was on the hook for a $1.5 billion warrant it had already promised WeWork. Son told investors two years ago that he looked into getting out of it but couldn’t extract SoftBank from the commitment. So he piled more cash into the beleaguered company, including $5.05 billion in debt and guarantees and a $1.5 billion settlement that reworked a tender offer to purchase shares from Neumann and others.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}