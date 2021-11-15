BENGALURU : BENGALURU: To address the demand for co-working spaces, WeWork India has opened a new centre in Mumbai's Nariman Point. The move, according to the flexible workspace provider, is in line with its “commitment to long-term growth and profitability".

The WeWork centre at the Express Towers building houses around 250 desks and is spread across 15,000 sq ft.

“The future of the flexible workplace industry in India is promising, with demand at an all-time high after the unprecedented past year. We are committed to catering to their diverse needs as they make the gradual shift back to work. It's more crucial than ever to provide a safe and flexible work environment to our members, and we're delighted to announce the opening of our new location, which promises the perfect blend of culture, community and customisation," said Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India.

The centre is a testament to the rising demand for flexible workspaces across the country, with the industry emerging stronger than ever in the wake of the pandemic, the company said.

Besides key membership models, WeWork’s latest offerings include WeWork All Access, On-Demand, Work Near Home, and WeWork Business Solutions, which aim to address India’s increasing demand for flexible workspaces.

Since entering the Indian market in 2017, WeWork has acquired over 5 million sq ft of land across 36 locations, including the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.