San Francisco: Co-sharing workspace company WeWork has planned to shut down a restaurant co-working startup named Spacious it had acquired just four months ago.

WeWork had purchased the startup in August, which helps high-end restaurants function as co working spaces during slow times.

WeWork is closing its restaurant co-working startup Spacious, after acquiring the company only around four months ago. It's the latest sign that the troubled company is cutting costs by offloading the plethora of business it rapidly acquired in the past few years, the Vox reported on Friday.

Spacious customers were sent an email that read: "As part of WeWork's renewed focus on its core workspace business, Spacious will close its doors on December 31, 2019. We regret any disruption that this may cause to you or your business".

According to reports, all the 50 staffers of Spacious were laid off.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, WeWork's Marcelo Claure shared a post of him enjoying a $100 pasta-tasting dinner one day after laying off 2,400 employees.

Claure posted a photo of the Pasta Tasting Menu in Babbo, a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City, on his public Instagram story.





