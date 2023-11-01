WeWork stock tanks 50% after bankruptcy report
Co-working company WeWork's trouble deepened on Wednesday after its stock tanked 50.99% following media reports about the company's plan to file bankruptcy next week. The development comes as the SoftBank-backed company continues to grapple with substantial financial deficits, deficiencies in corporate governance, and concerns regarding the leadership approach of its former CEO, Adam Neumann.