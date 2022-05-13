WeWork to add centres, seats as occupancy rises

“Over the next 12 months, we will be back to our growth strategy. By 2022-end, we will be at 6.5 million sq. ft. The January-March quarter was the first profitable quarter for WeWork India, though we turned profitable since November 2021. In January-March, we leased around 12,000 desks, which is almost a million sq. ft. We did a few big deals, but a large part came from those who wanted 50-150 desks," WeWork India chief executive officer Karan Virwani said in an interview.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}