WeWork to close 40 US locations as company cuts costs
- The office-sharing company reported a wider-than-expected loss and slowing sales growth in its most recent quarter
WeWork Inc. said it is closing about 40 underperforming locations in the U.S., with most of the closures expected this month as the office-sharing company cuts costs and seeks to turn a profit.
WeWork declined to say where the affected buildings are.
WeWork on Thursday reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter and slowing sales growth as many companies call their employees back to centralized offices after the pandemic.
Shares of WeWork fell 8% in morning trading. WeWork stock is down more than 70% this year.
For the recently ended quarter, WeWork said revenue rose 24% from a year earlier to $817 million, missing Wall Street estimates. That marks a deceleration of sales growth from the prior quarter, when WeWork posted a 37% year-over-year rise in revenue.
WeWork posted a loss of $568 million, or 75 cents a share, for the three months, narrower than the loss of $802 million, or $5.50 a share, in the same period a year ago. Analysts were expecting a narrower loss of 48 cents a share, according to FactSet.
