OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >WeWork to provide virtual offices to businesses, individuals in India

NEW DELHI : Leading coworking player WeWork India on Monday said it will provide virtual offices to business enterprises as well as self-employed individuals.

The Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement that it has launched a new offering — WeWork Virtual Offices.

"Businesses across the country, as well as self-employed individuals, have a growing need to have a premium office set up for varied purposes that range from communication to registration necessities," the company said.

WeWork will help them with a professional address at a central business district where its 35 workspaces are located, it added.

This virtual office offering has got a good response with over 100 companies setting up their virtual offices in a short span of time, WeWork India said.

For virtual offices, the company will charge 4,500 a month for a 6 months membership, 4,000 for a 12 months membership and 3,000 per month for a 24 months membership.

WeWork India is owned by realty firm Embassy group.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout