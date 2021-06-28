NEW DELHI : Leading coworking player WeWork India on Monday said it will provide virtual offices to business enterprises as well as self-employed individuals.

The Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement that it has launched a new offering — WeWork Virtual Offices.

"Businesses across the country, as well as self-employed individuals, have a growing need to have a premium office set up for varied purposes that range from communication to registration necessities," the company said.

WeWork will help them with a professional address at a central business district where its 35 workspaces are located, it added.

This virtual office offering has got a good response with over 100 companies setting up their virtual offices in a short span of time, WeWork India said.

For virtual offices, the company will charge ₹4,500 a month for a 6 months membership, ₹4,000 for a 12 months membership and ₹3,000 per month for a 24 months membership.

WeWork India is owned by realty firm Embassy group.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.