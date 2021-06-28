WeWork to provide virtual offices to businesses, individuals in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Businesses across the country, as well as self-employed individuals, have a growing need to have a premium office set up for varied purposes that range from communication to registration necessities," the company said.
WeWork will help them with a professional address at a central business district where its 35 workspaces are located, it added.
This virtual office offering has got a good response with over 100 companies setting up their virtual offices in a short span of time, WeWork India said.
For virtual offices, the company will charge ₹4,500 a month for a 6 months membership, ₹4,000 for a 12 months membership and ₹3,000 per month for a 24 months membership.
WeWork India is owned by realty firm Embassy group.