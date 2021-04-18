WeWork’s new stock-listing plan has echoes of its past
- Shared office-space company is touting fast future growth and high profitability
WeWork, which had one of the most spectacular IPO implosions in recent years, is trying to go public again. While it is a far tamer company than it was in 2019, some of the factors that raised concerns among regulators on the first deal are back again.
This time, WeWork isn’t doing an initial public offering. Instead it will start trading on a stock exchange by merging with a so-called special-purpose acquisition company. Rules around SPACs are looser than for IPOs, giving WeWork more leeway to tout its future.
