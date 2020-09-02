WFH courses, digital and soft skills most popular on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI : Indian professionals are investing their time in courses on digital skills, soft skills and remote working as they navigate the post-covid world, according to LinkedIn data.

The most popular courses in India include learning Python, time management, writing a resume and tips for working remotely. In fact, three of the top 10 courses are based on how to be more productive remotely, create work/life balance, and communicate with virtual teams while 5 relate to soft skills such as communication and strategic management.

Other popular courses in the top 10 category are on Excel and project management and technical skills like Python that is increasingly sought after by employers today. The proportion of total job postings looking for professionals with Python skills is up 29% year over year, says LinkedIn.

LinkedIn data also shows that members on the platform continue to learn online and upskill. In India, there has been an increase of 245% in the number of hours spent on learning from July 2019 to June 2020, compared to the same period a year before. Professionals across the globe continue to adapt to the new normal with active use of online learning and learning new skills that are most in-demand. As per the recent stats, LinkedIn members spent over 420K hours learning in July 2020 alone, compared to 97K in July 2019 in India.

“Virtual learning continues to gain traction as professionals adjust to the new normal of remote working. In fact, LinkedIn Learning data shows that the hours spent learning in July 2020 is more than 3x the amount in July 2019," said Ruchee Anand, Director, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, India.

The most popular courses list reflects how professionals are working towards becoming future ready and reinventing themselves by diversifying their skill sets, added Anand.

Globally, courses that are helping professionals achieve work-life balance and work better remotely top the list which indicates that soft skills are the need of the hour.

The Most Popular Courses list is free for all until 30 September It is based on LinkedIn data from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. Top courses are based on the number of unique learners based in India.

