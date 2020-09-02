WFH courses, digital and soft skills most popular on LinkedIn

LinkedIn data also shows that members on the platform continue to learn online and upskill. In India, there has been an increase of 245% in the number of hours spent on learning from July 2019 to June 2020, compared to the same period a year before. Professionals across the globe continue to adapt to the new normal with active use of online learning and learning new skills that are most in-demand. As per the recent stats, LinkedIn members spent over 420K hours learning in July 2020 alone, compared to 97K in July 2019 in India.