Pragya Shree, a Gurugram-based senior executive working at an MNC, bought a JBL TWS (true wireless stereo) after the lockdown lifted as most of her work and client-related calls were now happening over online video platforms such as Google Meet or Zoom. Shree was earlier using a wired headphone but she wanted something that was more discreet.

Shree is one of the many people who have switched to TWS earphones for internal or client meetings over video calls in the past few months. After online sales resumed, TWS has emerged as one of the most sought-after products in the audio segment. All leading vendors including JBL, Boat, and Realme have witnessed growing demand for TWS.

“The TWS category has been gaining strong traction in the past few months. All our new products are receiving great interest from consumers," said Vikram Kher, vice-president, lifestyle audio division, Harman India, which sells the JBL brand.

Realme sold 25,000 units of its Buds Q TWS on the first day of sale on 1 July. It was also the highest-selling product on Amazon’s India website in July.

“In India, the TWS segment is picking up momentum fast as was witnessed in Q2 2020 (June quarter). The shift to e-learning and remote working led to higher audio consumption, which resulted in greater demand," said Shilpi Jain, research analyst, Counterpoint Research.

The entry of more original equipment manufacturers pushed down the average sale prices and this further accelerated the demand, said Jain.

After the lockdown was lifted, several smartphone vendors, including Xiaomi and Oppo, entered the segment as a part of their connected device strategy. Realme and Huawei have also launched new TWS products recently.

“There were a few industries that saw an immediate uptick after the lockdown was lifted and Amazon.in and Flipkart.com resumed sales of non-essentials. TWS was one of them. With brands such as Boat and Realme entering the TWS market, consumers had several low-cost options available," said Satyajit Sinha, industry analyst at IOT Analytics.

TWS earphones are discreet and look a lot more professional as compared to an over-the-ear headphone or earphone with a cable dangling around the neck. They work wirelessly and can be paired with any smartphone or laptop.

Due to growing demand firms are planning to expand TWS lineup. “Over the next few months we will expand our TWS portfolio to cater to a wide set of audience," said Kher.

