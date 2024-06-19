What a College Exam Scandal Says About Modi’s India
Progressive states have long opposed the nationwide medical entrance test as discriminatory. Suspicions of rigging have boosted their claim to scrap it.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- A scandal involving allegedly leaked papers and irregular scoring in a government-run Indian medical entrance exam has exposed a deeper fault line. By controlling the choice of the nation’s doctors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is pushing its hard-right Hindu agenda into the heart of the nation’s health and education systems.