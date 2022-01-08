'What a year': OYO clocks highest bookings in 90 pandemic weekends on New Year

In a series of tweets, Agarwal said 58 per cent of people booked hotels via OYO on the same day for New Year. The percentage of OYO bookings made on the same day for New Year's eve for December 31, 2021, was 58 per cent, it was at 61 per cent in 2020, 57 per cent in 2019, 63 per cent in 2018 and 55 per cent in 2017, he wrote, adding that it was higher for entire FY21 at 69 per cent.