What Accenture’s hiring spree means for Indian IT industry
Jas Bardia 6 min read 22 Dec 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Summary
- Dublin-based Accenture, which ended November 2024 with 799,000 employees, added 24,000 employees in the June-August 2024 period and 25,000 employees in the three months through November 2024.
Accenture Plc’s renewed hiring—it added 49,000 people globally in the last six months—suggests technology services companies expect a much better growth in the coming months, according to analysts. The Dublin-headquartered company’s hiring spree paints a sanguine outlook for homegrown IT services companies that are expected to record better growth in the coming quarters, the analysts said.
