What Amazon’s Alabama union vote means for the company and workers
Bessemer employees would be the only unionized Amazon workers in a nation where memberships have dwindled
If workers at an Amazon.com facility in Bessemer, Ala., vote to unionize, it would boost the number of workers who have opted to join a union in a state that has membership rates below the U.S. average.
But the vote, the counting of which began March 30, is also being closely watched for other reasons—among them Amazon’s position as the second-largest U.S. employer, and the prospect that a “yes" vote would buck a general trend toward dwindling private-sector union membership rates seen since the ’60s.
