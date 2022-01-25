What Anand Mahindra said to the farmer who was shamed at SUV showroom

What Anand Mahindra said to the farmer who was shamed at SUV showroom1 min read . 07:24 PM IST
- A key core value is to uphold the dignity of the individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency, he said
In his first public comment after a farmer in Karnataka was allegedly humiliated at Mahindra & Mahindra SUV showroom, Anand Mahindra today pointed out that the core purpose of the company is to ‘uphold the Dignity of the Individual’ and ‘an aberration will be addressed with great urgency.’
A video of the incident that took place at Tumkur in Karnataka went viral wherein the farmer claimed that he had been told that he probably didn't even have " ₹10 in his pocket" by a sales staff when he went to buy a Bolero pick-up truck, which "costs ₹10 lakh". The top brass of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday, including Anand Mahindra himself, promised urgent remedial action
Quoting a tweet by Mahindra and Mahindra CEO Veejay Nakra, he wrote, "The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to Rise. And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency."
Earlier, the CEO ensured a probe and action over the incident. He had said, “We are investigating the incident & will take appropriate action, in the case of any transgression, including counselling & training of frontline staff."
Similarly, M&M Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah also took to social media to announce that the company is dealing with the issue with urgency. "Customer centricity and dignity of the individual are the foundation of @MahindraRise … we are addressing this issue with urgency," Shah said in a post on Twitter.
Videos of the incident were widely shared and the incident was highly criticized by the netizens.
