What Anand Mahindra said to the farmer who was shamed at SUV showroom

A video of the incident that took place at Tumkur in Karnataka went viral wherein the farmer claimed that he had been told that he probably didn't even have " ₹10 in his pocket" by a sales staff when he went to buy a Bolero pick-up truck, which "costs ₹10 lakh". The top brass of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday, including Anand Mahindra himself, promised urgent remedial action