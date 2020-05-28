What Apple’s configure-to-order option for Mac PC means for buyers in India

NEW DELHI: Buyers in India looking for a new Apple iMac desktop, MacBook laptops, and Mac Mini PCs can request the company to customise the hardware configuration and get pre-loaded software based on their specific workload and requirements before buying them.

However, the configure-to-order option is not available online as of now as Apple is yet to launch its online store in India. Customers will have to visit one of Apple’s authorised retail stores to thrash out what they want and how much it will cost them, after which it will take around 4 weeks for the system to be ready for pickup.

Option to configure PCs as per a customer’s specific requirement isn’t new and Dell and other brands have had such offers before. The option to customise Apple PCs is available to customers in the US.

What this means for customers

So earlier if a customer wanted to buy a MacBook Pro, they had the option to choose one of the pre-configured options. Now if they want one, they can choose which graphics card they want with how much of additional memory or storage. They can also choose to have one of the Apple software for professionals such as Final Cut Pro X or Logix Pro X pre-installed on their device.

“Apple’s move to offer customization in India on its Mac portfolio is a significant move that fits well within its overall strategic expansion plans in the country. By offering customers the freedom and choice to configure their own Mac, Apple is able to build on its aspirational appeal and, in doing so, will be able to drive sales," said Prabhu Ram, head- Industry intelligence Group at CyberMediaResearch.

Though customers looking for these tweaks will have to go to a retail stores, this would change when Apple’s online store goes live in India.

Earlier this year, Apple chief executive Tim Cook had announced that the company will open its online store in India sometime this year, while the first physical Apple stores will open sometime in 2021.

After the relaxation of lockdown, laptops have seen a sharp uptake for remote working and learning. PC vendor Asus has recovered more than 90% of its national sales as compared to pre-COVID 19 phase. Xiaomi is entering India PC market with Mi notebooks in June.

Earlier today, Lenovo announced a free expert service PC Pal to connect customers to PC experts who could assist them in deciding which PC would be ideal for them.

