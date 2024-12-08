What can cats and dogs do for Godrej Consumer?
- In August, Godrej Consumer said it would enter the niche, import-driven pet products market with a ₹500 crore investment. Thus far dominated by Mars Inc., owner of iconic brands Pedigree and Whiskas, the market may be ready for a disruption, some say.
Mumbai: Nepal traditionally celebrates Kukur Tihar, a Diwali festival to worship dogs (and lately Biralo, or cats) as loyal and loving friends. Japan has an entire island popular with tourists, where cats outnumber its human residents. In Istanbul, known for its love of cats, a stray crashed the city’s fashion week six years ago, beating professional models on the runway.
In India, too, the pandemic years have changed some things ‘fur’ever.
As Indians spent more time online and indoors, they embraced change. Quick commerce was in, OTT viewership shot up, and pet adoption exploded. Today, people continue to adopt cats and dogs in droves. From 26 million pets in FY19, India’s pet population zoomed to more than 32 million in FY24, as per consulting firm Redseer. And it’s set to grow to more than 40 million in another four years.
That might explain why the maker of Good Knight insect repellent and Cinthol soap is looking to pets for growth. But what can Godrej Consumer Products Ltd do differently in this relatively smaller market, historically dominated by imports and domestic meat processors?