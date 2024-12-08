What can cats and dogs do for Godrej Consumer?

Godrej is likely to build in the mass-premium category, adjacent to Mars’ Pedigree and Whiskas and their rival Drools. “We are not the kind of company to play at just the top of the pyramid or something small," Godrej’s Sitapati told investors in the earnings call quoted above. “If we play, we would want to play pretty much in the belly of the market. What exactly the positioning and price is, we’ll figure out with time."