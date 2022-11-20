What career skills are needed for success? Meta's Sandhya Devanathan explains2 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 11:22 AM IST
Meta's new India head, Sandhya Devanathan will transition to her new role on 1 January 2023.
Sandhya Devanathan, who has been appointed as Meta's India head after Ajit Mohan resigned from the position, spoke about career skills that are important for success in the workplace in a March 2020 blog post for Meta Careers.