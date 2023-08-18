What does China Evergrande's debt restructuring entail?1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 05:43 PM IST
The property developer’s offshore debt restructuring involves a total of $31.7 billion, which include bonds, collaterals and repurchase obligations, according to reports.
China Evergrande Group has filed for protection from creditors in a US bankruptcy court as part of its debt restructuring process, amid rising concerns over China’s worsening property crisis and a weakening economy.
