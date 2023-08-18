What does China Evergrande's debt restructuring entail?

China Evergrande Group has filed for protection from creditors in a US bankruptcy court as part of its debt restructuring process, amid rising concerns over China’s worsening property crisis and a weakening economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chinese property giant sought protection under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code, which shields the non-US companies that are undergoing restructurings from creditors that hope to sue them or tie up assets in US. The bankruptcy protection filing indicates that the company is nearing the end of its restructuring process after more than one and a half years of negotiations with creditors.

Evergrande's debt restructuring In March, the Evergrande group announced an offshore debt restructuring, expecting it to facilitate a gradual resumption of operations and generation of cash flow. Since then, the developer is gathering and finalising on its creditor support to complete the process.

The property developer's offshore debt restructuring involves a total of $31.7 billion, which include bonds, collaterals and repurchase obligations, according to reports. Though the filing is procedural in nature, the Evergrande group with more than $300 billion in liabilities has to do it as part of a restructuring process as part of the US law, according to news agency Reuters.

In a filing on Friday, Evergrande said that it will ask the US court for recognition of schemes of arrangement under the offshore debt restructuring for China and the British Virgin Islands as its dollar notes are governed by the US law. The company proposed scheduling a Chapter 15 recognition hearing for September 20.

Trading in China Evergrande shares has been suspended since March 2022. Shares of Evergrande Services plunged more than 12 per cent, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group dropped 8 per cent on August 18.

How is the property debt crisis impacting Chinese economy? The Evergrande group is the second largest property developer in China, after Country Garden, by sales. In mid-2021, the company slipped into liquidity crisis, contributing to the country's unprecedented debt crisis in the property sector. Ever since then, companies accounting for 40 per cent of Chinese home sales have defaulted on their offshore debt obligations with low sales and unfinished homes, most of them being private property developers.

Earlier this week, China unexpectedly lowered several key interest rates in order to shore up struggling activity and is expected to cut prime loan rates soon. Analysts say that such moves so far have been too little or too late, with much more forceful measures needed to stem the economy's downward spiral.

The property sector crisis has also flagged concerns of a financial risk, which could have a destabilising impact on a the Chinese economy - already weakened by low domestic consumption, plunging industry activity, rising unemployment and a weak overseas demand.

Experts say that amid weaker COVID recovery, China faces the risk of two major financial problems together. First, insufficient domestic growth drivers in the face of external headwinds and second, long-standing pockets of excessive debt and leverage turning into system-wide detractors of growth, confidence, and capital availability.