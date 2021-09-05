What does profit margin squeeze mean for firms?

Firms may be compelled to absorb high production costs. But with the festival season setting in and pick-up in vaccination leading to demand revival, there would be an rise in sales volumes. It would give firms the confidence to pass on the burden of increased cost of production to consumers, thus resulting in higher output costs and increased prices for consumers. Inflation which was being viewed as ‘transitory’ has been forcing firms to run out of room to absorb raw material costs, and it is only a matter of time before the pass-on happens.