Titan Co. Ltd, India’s largest jewellery retailer, is finally entering the lab-grown diamond (LGD) segment—a category it had deliberately stayed away from over the past three to four quarters, citing limited evidence of consumer traction. The move signals not a sudden change of heart, but Titan’s assessment that the segment may be maturing in terms of pricing stability, consumer acceptance and investment interest, warranting a controlled experiment.
Mint Explainer | Why Titan is entering the lab-grown diamond business now
SummaryAfter years of waiting on the sidelines, India’s largest jewellery retailer has launched a separate brand to test lab-grown diamonds, signalling that pricing, consumer demand and investor confidence in the segment may be beginning to stabilize.
Titan Co. Ltd, India’s largest jewellery retailer, is finally entering the lab-grown diamond (LGD) segment—a category it had deliberately stayed away from over the past three to four quarters, citing limited evidence of consumer traction. The move signals not a sudden change of heart, but Titan’s assessment that the segment may be maturing in terms of pricing stability, consumer acceptance and investment interest, warranting a controlled experiment.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More