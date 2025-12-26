Mint Explainer | Why Titan is entering the lab-grown diamond business now

In a filing with the stock exchanges, dated 26 December, the company said: “We wish to inform that Titan will launch the brand name 'beYon - from the House of Titan' with an exclusive retail store in Mumbai on 29th December 2025... beYon will offer a curated range of Lab Grown Diamond (LGD) jewellery, making a start in this emerging category with plans to add a couple of more stores in Mumbai and Delhi in the immediate near future.”