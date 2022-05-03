This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
What Elon Musk Twitter deal mean for employees, advertisers?
1 min read.06:41 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar ( with inputs from Bloomberg )
Elon Musk Twitter deal: On 25th April 2022, Twitter said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had agreed to buy the social networking platform Twitter paying $54.20 per share in cash
Elon Musk Twitter deal: After sealing the $44 billion deal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter believes that it may be difficult to retain key employees and advertises due to the looming uncertainty in future. Twitter said about such risk for the company in its regulatory filing on Monday.
In its exchange communication on Monday, Twitter said that it may become difficult to retain key employees post-deal citing, "The possibility that our current employees could be distracted, and their productivity decline as a result, due to uncertainty regarding the merger."
Twitter went on to add that it would be difficult to make change to its business until the $44 billion deal is completed. After its deal with Elon Musk, Twitter has paused recruitment and app updates. It has to put future acquisition projects on hold as well. Twitter said that all these developments are expected to take a tall on Twitter share price and it may further go down in near term.
“Any disruptions to our business resulting from the announcement and pendency of the merger, including adverse changes in our relationships with employees, advertisers and other business partners, may continue or intensify in the event the merger is not consummated or is significantly delayed," the influential social networking platform said in its regulatory filing.
On 25th April 2022, Twitter said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had agreed to buy the social networking platform Twitter paying $54.20 per share in cash. The Elon Musk Twitter deal represents 38 per cent premium to Twitter share price closing on 1st April 2022 when the Tesla CEO himself revealed that he owns more than 9 per cent of Twitter shares. If the deal gets completed, it will end Twitter's run as a publicly traded company.