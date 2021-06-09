What explains the irrational rally in DHFL shares?

Analysts say it is not. Two primary reasons are driving the stock, they said. First, investors are hopeful that a plea filed in the Delhi high court by depositors challenging the constitutional validity of the financial service providers rule under the Insolvency and Bank-ruptcy Code will offer good news. Second, stocks in the news have a tendency to fall prey to speculative trading, despite the fundamentals. “Equity shares of DHFL are likely to be extinguished as part of its acquisition because of NCLT’s insolvency process. There can be a significant risk of you losing your entire investment by trading in this stock," Zerodha said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}