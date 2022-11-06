What FMCG companies have to say about rural demand

Meanwhile, the country’s largest packaged consumer goods company said high inflation in rural said that inflation is biting in rural more compared to urban. “And that inflation impact is seen in volume decline in the market in rural and hence overall value growth of rural continues to be muted. So, that spins out. Of course, as far as Hindustan Unilever is concerned, we have gained comprehensively market share both in urban and rural, but overall, growth will be determined by what happens in terms of the market," Ritesh Tiwari, the company’s CFO said during a post-earnings call on 21 October.