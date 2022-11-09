What Ford might learn from Renault
- As the U.S. car maker prepares to separate out its electric-vehicle business in its accounts as ‘Model e,’ a more radical corporate split across the Atlantic holds lessons
Renault’s plan for an electric-vehicle spinoff tends to get more attention, but the French auto maker’s internal-combustion-engine carve-out might generate more shareholder value in the foreseeable future. It is a case study in corporate transition worth watching as Ford moves tentatively down a similar road.
On Tuesday, Renault gave a full account of a radical restructuring it has had in the works for months. It is separating out its EV business with a view toward a minority initial public offering in the second half of next year, depending on market conditions. And it is creating a new ICE powertrain company in partnership with Chinese automotive investor Geely. Between these two extremes lie Renault’s core businesses of manufacturing and financing traditional vehicles in Europe and emerging markets, which it will wholly own within a new reporting structure.
The ICE company has its roots in Geely’s subsidiary, Volvo Cars, which sold a controlling stake in its engine-and-transmission assets to its parent company as part of its IPO preparations last year. Volvo said Tuesday that it will sell its remaining one-third shareholding back to Geely. At the same time, Renault announced the planned merger of its own transmission assets with Volvo’s and Geely’s to create an ICE supplier with meaningful scale. The new 50-50 joint venture, if consummated, will have an annual production capacity of roughly five million engines and revenue of €15 billion, equivalent to $15.1 billion .
Renault wants to deconsolidate the business as part of a project it calls “horse"—a nod to the original legacy transport technology. Crucially, though, the company made clear that the horse is actually a cash cow that can be milked for synergies and dividends. So the transaction with Geely isn’t just about tiptoeing away from “stranded" assets destined to decline. It is also designed to yield the kind of deeper scale benefits that have proved elusive within its longstanding alliance with Japanese peer Nissan.
Renault’s need for greater scale has become ever more apparent. Its local peer Peugeot has created a surprisingly profitable global giant, today’s Stellantis, through mergers first with General Motors’ European business and then with Fiat Chrysler. This was after the French government torpedoed Renault’s own 2019 merger plan with the Italian-American company. The whole experience, which followed the tumultuous departure of Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn, plunged Renault into a crisis that has unleashed fresh thinking under new CEO Luca de Meo. The powertrain carve-out and consolidation plan is a way to achieve scale without the political headaches of a full merger.
The rationale for Renault’s EV IPO isn’t as clear in a market that has turned away from cash-hungry technology ventures. Like Nissan, Renault under Mr. Ghosn built EVs earlier than most car makers, but it struggled to keep up with a fast-moving technological frontier. One question that remains is how far Nissan will invest in and contribute to the business, dubbed Ampere, and at what price. The two companies are still locked in negotiations, with an agreement expected in the coming weeks. Whatever Ampere’s valuation, it probably won’t help Renault’s own lowly valued stock, which has often traded below the value of its stake in Nissan.
Meanwhile, Ford will separate out its EV and ICE businesses in its income statement from next year. The plan has led to speculation about the potential for a fuller carve-out or possibly an IPO, even though the company has made clear this isn’t in the cards. An early insight from Renault’s project might be that ICE strategies will matter as much as EV ones in the industry’s technology transition. For now, Ford still produces ICE vehicles in North America at ample scale, but the Geely-Renault tie-up might hold immediate lessons for its partnership with Volkswagen in Europe.
Investors still have little idea how traditional car makers will make money from EVs. Merging mature industrial assets, on the other hand, is a strategy for generating hard cash that has already undergone rigorous road-testing.
