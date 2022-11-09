What Ford might learn from Renault

The rationale for Renault’s EV IPO isn’t as clear in a market that has turned away from cash-hungry technology ventures. Like Nissan, Renault under Mr. Ghosn built EVs earlier than most car makers, but it struggled to keep up with a fast-moving technological frontier. One question that remains is how far Nissan will invest in and contribute to the business, dubbed Ampere, and at what price. The two companies are still locked in negotiations, with an agreement expected in the coming weeks. Whatever Ampere’s valuation, it probably won’t help Renault’s own lowly valued stock, which has often traded below the value of its stake in Nissan.