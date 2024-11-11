What happens to Club Vistara, CV Points and co-branded cards after Air India-Vistara merger

Vistara is preparing for its final flight on November 11, 2024, as it merges entirely with Tata-owned Air India the following day, November 12.

With this merger, major changes are expected for Club Vistara, co-branded credit cards and CV Points programmes.

Travellers are eager to understand how their loyalty points, membership statuses, and rewards will transition as Club Vistara integrates with Air India’s Flying Returns programme.

Vistara and Air India merger: A new chapter The merger between Vistara and Air India marks a new chapter for frequent fliers who have grown accustomed to Vistara’s loyalty programme.

Beginning November 12, Club Vistara will merge with Air India’s Flying Returns programme. According to reports, Club Vistara members will be assigned new Flying Returns IDs, with their membership details automatically transferred, to enable a seamless transition of membership details.

Members who already have Flying Returns accounts can authorise Air India to transfer their Club Vistara data, allowing a smooth data migration. For those who don’t currently have a Flying Returns account, Air India will create one using the details from their Club Vistara account.

In terms of loyalty points, Club Vistara (CV) points will also be integrated into Air India’s system. All CV Points, including those set to expire in September and October 2024, will convert to Flying Returns points at a 1:1 ratio. Importantly, these points will have an extended validity of at least one year from the transition date, regardless of their original expiration. Post-merger, members will continue to earn Flying Returns points, with their current tier status preserved for one year following the merger.

With Air India’s membership in the Star Alliance, former Vistara members will also enjoy broader reward redemption opportunities across more than 20 international airline partners.

For those holding Vistara co-branded credit cards, the benefits will extend beyond the initial integration. Cardholders can continue using their cards under the terms until March 31, 2026, even if the merger takes longer to finalise. Annual membership renewals should ideally be completed by March 31, 2025, though deadlines may vary for specific members.

Starting November 12, 2024, Vistara co-branded cardholders will receive added perks, including complimentary ticket vouchers and One Class Upgrade Vouchers, in addition to existing card benefits. Cardholders can also retain their tier privileges for a full year after the merger is completed.