Major IT services company HCL Tech on Monday posted its first quarterly results for FY22 while also announcing its hiring status, employee compensation, as well as when it may call its staff back in office as most are working remotely for over a year in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During the earnings uodate, HCL Technologies Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)Apparao V V said that currently, about 3% of the employees in India are coming to workplace, while others continue to work from home.

When asked about bringing the employees back in office, Apparoa said, "We will take (a call on) it as we go...depending on the customers' needs."

Moreover, the CHRO also informed that HCL expects to vaccinate 100 per cent of its employees in the ongoing quarter. Currently, about 74% of its employees have been inoculated.

India's other major IT services companies TCS, Infosys and Wipro are also hoping to see their employees in offices sooner or later this year.

While announcing their earnings update for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021, Infosys, TCS and Wipro are now expecting their employees all over the world to return to offices, fully vaccinated, around the second half of 2021.

Moreover, Bengaluru-based Wipro is likely to bring employees slowly back to work from September as vaccination gains pace, depending on the pandemic and third wave, said Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer, Wipro.

Moreover, in terms of employee headcount and attrition, HCL Tech said that at the end of the June 2021 quarter, the compoany had 1,76,499 employees with a net addition of 7,522 people. Its attrition for information technology (IT) services (on last 12-month basis) was at 11.8 per cent.

During the briefing, Apparao V V said that last year, the company had onboarded 14,600 freshers globally.

"This year, we are targeting anywhere between 20,000-22,000 freshers and I will not be surprised if we cross this number...in Q2, we are targeting (to onboard) 6,000 (freshers)," Apparao said.

Apart from this, the other three major IT services companies of India are also expecting to hire over 1 lakh college graduates combined this fiscal year.





