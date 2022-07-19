What hiring slowdown! This Indian IT firm to increase headcount by 50% in a year

At a time when some market observers have expressed fears that high inflation and fears of US recession could impact demand for IT services, Tata Elxsi has signalled its intent to increase its headcount by a whopping 50% in just one year. “From all our major customers, we really have not heard any intent to reduce budgets," Chief Executive Officer Manoj Raghavan said in a conference call on Friday. The Bengaluru-based firm could grow its current 10,000 headcount by as much as 50% in the year through March 2023, including new graduates and experienced workers, he said.

