While announcing their earnings update for the quarter ended September, India's top IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HCL Technologies unveiled plans for their employees to return to offices as covid cases continue to decline in the country and ramp in vaccination drive.

Information technology (IT) major TCS unveiled its plans to bring back employees to office desks with 70% of its staff fully vaccinated and over 95% getting at least one shot. We plan to gradually bring back our workforce back in office by the end of this year, said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer of TCS.

Rival Infosys, while announcing the quarterly earnings, also unveiled said that it is engaging to adopt hybrid work model as more of its employees have been vaccinated against Covid.

“With over 86% of Infoscions in India having received at least one dose of ‘vaccination’, we are now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model. We have equipped employees with the resources they need to be productive, cyber secure, stay connected, and maintain a work-life balance. Our talent strategy also factors in expanded hiring pools that include new communities and work locations," said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer of Infosys.

A hybrid working model offers a flexible location arrangement to employees as per their fit. The approach has gained popularity amid the work from home environment due to the covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, IT service provider HCL Technologies has started encouraging senior managers to come to office at least twice a week and depending on the requirement each vertical is encouraging people to come to office once a week. "We do expect momentum to increase by the end of this calendar year. This is the policy that we have at this point of time," HCL chief human resource officer (CHRO) Apparao VV said.

Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro allowed its employees in the leadership roles to return to the office from early September. It had said that employees will come to the office two days a week.

"After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely," Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had announced in a tweet on September 12.

