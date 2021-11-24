What investors can learn from Paytm’s IPO

Companies that went public in the last 10 years across different ecosystems have remained private for longer than companies that went public in prior periods. Even when the time to list has been the same, there has been an exponential increase in the market cap at the time of IPO. Take the example of Infosys. The IT services exporter took 12 years to go public. At the time of its IPO in 1993, it was a sub $100 million company. On the other hand, Zomato took almost the same time to list (13 years) but its market cap on listing was 130 times that of Infosys.