On Friday, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, revealed plans to slash 12,000 jobs worldwide, making it the newest US corporate juggernaut to undertake a significant economic reorganisation. The layoff will impact 6% of the company's workforce.

In an email to staff members, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company had made the decision to slash over 12,000 jobs due to "a different economic reality than the one we face today."

The CEO further mentioned in the mail what the company will be offering to the employees with severance package-

- We'll pay employees during the full notification period (minimum 60 days).

- We'll also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting

- We'll pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time

- We'll be offering 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

- Outside the US, we'll support employees in line with local practices.

