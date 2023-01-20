What is Google offering to laid-off employees. Read here1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Google's parent company Alphabet will be offering the laid-off employees much more than their severance packages
On Friday, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, revealed plans to slash 12,000 jobs worldwide, making it the newest US corporate juggernaut to undertake a significant economic reorganisation. The layoff will impact 6% of the company's workforce.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×