Adani Defence & Aerospace has successfully demonstrated its Bagheera AT1 vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, showcasing a weapon designed to strike armoured targets at distances of up to 8 km.

The demonstration, conducted on November 20, tested the system's day-and-night engagement capabilities, tandem missile firing against a simulated armoured vehicle and its ability to engage aerial targets at extended ranges. The exercise was witnessed by senior representatives of the Indian Army, Department of Military Affairs and Ministry of Defence.

The company described the exercise as a No Cost No Commitment (NCNC) demonstration, allowing the armed forces to evaluate the system without any purchase commitment.

"The programme validated day and night engagements, a two-missile tandem firing along a single beam against a target representing an armoured vehicle, and an aerial-target engagement at an extended range. It was followed by a static display of the complete system," Adani Defence said in a statement.

The demonstration marks an important development in India's efforts to strengthen its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the anti-tank missile segment.

What is Bagheera AT1? Bagheera AT1 is a vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile system developed and integrated by Adani Defence & Aerospace. It combines a guided missile, an automated launcher, day-and-night targeting sights and a high-mobility armoured vehicle.

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The company said the system was developed over 18 months, with modifications to suit India's terrain, climatic conditions and operational requirements.

"The result is a complete combat system comprising the missile, automated launcher, day and night sights, mounted on an Adani Defence-designed 4x4 high-mobility armoured vehicle," the company said.

Unlike man-portable anti-tank missile systems, Bagheera AT1 is designed to provide mobile, vehicle-based firepower, allowing military personnel to launch missiles from a protected position and relocate quickly.

Bagheera AT1: Check capabilities and specifications The missile system comes with several features intended to improve its effectiveness against modern armoured vehicles and battlefield threats.

1. Range of up to 8 km One of Bagheera AT1's key features is its ability to engage armoured targets at distances of up to 8 km. This is approximately twice the 4-km range of the land-based anti-tank missile cited by the company.

The extended engagement distance allows operators to target armoured vehicles while maintaining a greater distance from enemy positions.

2. Laser beam-riding guidance The missile uses laser beam-riding guidance instead of depending on a radio communication link.

According to Adani Defence, this makes the system highly resistant to electronic jamming, an increasingly important capability amid the growing use of electronic warfare and drones in modern conflicts.

3. Two-missile tandem firing Another important feature is its ability to fire two missiles in quick succession along the same laser beam towards a single target.

"The first engages the tank's Active Protection System (APS), while the second is designed to penetrate its defences," the company said.

An Active Protection System is designed to detect and intercept incoming threats before they hit an armoured vehicle. The tandem-firing approach is intended to overcome such defensive systems.

4. Capacity to carry 12 missiles The automated launcher carries four ready-to-fire missiles, while the vehicle has eight additional reloads.

This gives each vehicle a total carrying capacity of 12 missiles, allowing it to sustain engagements without immediately requiring additional ammunition support.

5. Day and night targeting Bagheera AT1 incorporates day television and thermal-imaging sights, along with automated target tracking.

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These features allow military personnel to identify and engage targets in different visibility conditions, including at night.

6. Shoot-and-move capability The vehicle-mounted system is designed to allow its crew to launch missiles from a protected position and relocate quickly.

This shoot-and-move capability is intended to reduce the crew's exposure to enemy fire after an engagement.

The company also demonstrated the system's ability to engage aerial targets at extended ranges.

What is an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM)? An anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) is a guided weapon designed primarily to destroy or disable armoured vehicles, particularly tanks.

Unlike conventional unguided rockets, ATGMs can be directed towards their targets using different guidance technologies, including laser beams, wire guidance and radio-frequency systems.

They are used by ground forces and can be launched from different platforms, including vehicles, helicopters and man-portable launchers.

Bagheera AT1 belongs to the vehicle-mounted category, combining mobility with a longer engagement range.

Why does India need more anti-tank missile systems? The demonstration comes as India continues to modernise its anti-tank missile inventory.

According to Adani Defence, “the in-service backbone remains second-generation Milan-2T and Konkurs-M, with Spike missiles subsequently inducted to address immediate operational requirements. India is also progressing with the acquisition of Javelin systems.”

The company said recent conflicts have highlighted the importance of range and mobility in armoured engagements.

"Bagheera AT1 offers the Army an additional long-range, mobile ground capability alongside man-portable and helicopter-launched missiles," it said.

The demonstration does not mean that the Indian Army has inducted or ordered the system. The NCNC exercise provides the armed forces with an opportunity to evaluate the complete combat platform.

What does Bagheera AT1 mean for India's defence manufacturing sector? The demonstration also highlights the expanding role of private companies in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

India's defence production reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY26, while defence exports touched ₹38,424 crore. The private sector accounted for approximately 24% of total defence production, up from 22% in the previous financial year, according to figures cited by the company.

Adani Defence said it had undertaken the design, development, integration and testing of the complete Bagheera AT1 combat system, offering the armed forces a platform for evaluation.