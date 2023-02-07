What is Bard? Google CEO Sundar Pichai explains the newly introduced AI chatbot

Researchers using the same language models as Bard or ChatGPT have demonstrated the technology's ability to spew out misinformation or nonsense on a potentially massive scale. Facebook-owner Meta in November was forced to take down the release of its own large language model called Galactica after three days when users shared its biased and incorrect results on social media within hours of its release. Crucially for its looming duel with Microsoft, Google also said that users would soon see AI-powered features in its search engine.