What is China Evergrande, and why is its crisis worrying markets?

Evergrande is an enormous—and heavily indebted—private-sector Chinese property developer and home builder that is close to defaulting on some of its billions of dollars in debt. The most urgent immediate deadline is Sept. 23, when the company has an $83.5 million interest payment due on some of its dollar-denominated bonds. As of early Thursday morning Eastern Standard Time, the company hadn’t said whether it would make the payment. The company said Sept. 22 that it resolved an interest obligation on yuan-denominated bonds also coming due Sept. 23, but didn’t say whether it would pay in cash or other assets. If it misses the payment and can’t make good in 30 days, it could be declared in default.