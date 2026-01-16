What is China's ‘Are you dead’ app and why is it going viral? Here's how the platform works

There is a new app that everyone in China seems to be talking about. Called “Are you dead”, it is designed to check on people who live alone and has suddenly gone viral, drawing tons of downloads and widespread chatter on social media.

This sudden popularity has pushed the app's creator to introduce a subscription fee and rebrand it with a new name to make it more suitable for users outside China, as it prepares for a global audience.

The digital platform, called Sileme in Chinese, which translates to "Are you dead?" in English, is described by its developers as a lightweight safety tool created for solo dwellers, such as students, office workers or anyone who chooses a solitary lifestyle.

It was launched in May last year, but the app only started receiving attention in recent weeks with many young people, who live alone in Chinese cities, downloading it in bulk.

This has propelled it to become the most downloaded paid app in the country.

How does the application work? The app works by asking users to set up a single emergency contact and automatically sends notifications to that person if the user fails to check in on the app for several days in a row.

This process helps ensure that someone is notified in case the user faces any issues or if something goes wrong.

The company also notified the subscribers on Sunday that it would launch an eight yuan ($1.15) payment scheme to help cover increasing costs. The app is already available on Apple's app store under the name ‘Demumu' and charges users HK$8 to download it.

The app has increasingly gained traction in China as the country is home to a large number of single residents. China may have as many as 200 million one-person households, with a solo living rate exceeding 30%, state newspaper the Global Times said.

‘Are you dead’ app gets new name Sileme said on its official Weibo account on Tuesday that the company will roll out the global brand name Demumu in its new version soon.

It is already called Demumu on Apple's paid app chart, where it is currently sitting at number two, after surging to the top earlier in the week.

“Thanks to all netizens for their enthusiastic support. We were originally just an unknown small team, co-founded and operated independently by three born after 1995,” Sileme was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Netizens on different social media platforms, including Weibo, urged Sileme not to change the app's name, while others suggested options like “Are you alive”, “Are you online” or “Are you there.”