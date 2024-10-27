What is Digital Condom? Here’s all you need to know about German company’s tech solution

German sexual wellness brand Billy Boy launched a new digital privacy solution for protection over non-consensual recordings. The application can block multiple devices within its Bluetooth range.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Oct 2024, 10:34 PM IST
CAMDOM is an app that works like a digital condom to secure user privacy.
CAMDOM is an app that works like a digital condom to secure user privacy.(Billy Boy’s website)

German sexual wellness brand Billy Boy launched a new digital privacy solution for protection over non-consensual recordings by blocking the camera and microphones of people's phones, acting like a “digital condom”, according to the company's website.

Billy Boy, in collaboration with Innocean Berlin, launched a mobile application known as CAMDOM. This application works like a digital condom to protect users' privacy. 

Also Read | LinkedIn fined €310 million by EU regulators for data privacy violations

“It prevents anyone from taking photos, films or recordings without your consent by blocking the cameras and microphones on your phones. It's very easy to use. Simply download the app from your store and lock your smartphones together. As soon as someone tries to disconnect, an alarm sounds,” said the company on its website describing the product.

“CAMDOM is an app that works like a digital condom,” they said. 

Also Read | Modi urges global framework for ethical AI, cyber security and data privacy

According to an India Today report citing the company's official statement, there is an alarming situation among teens around the world over taking photos, videos, or audio without consent from a smartphone. If the content is leaked, it spreads like a virus, making it impossible to track, which may cause “emotional distress, depression, the loss of jobs and even suicidal thoughts among the victims,” said the company. 

Currently, the application has been launched across 30 countries. Camdom uses Bluetooth technology to block the recording functions on nearby devices to ensure the private moments stay private. The users will activate the app with a swipe of a virtual button, which will enable a protective barrier on their devices, as per the report. 

Also Read | Acquisitions mustn’t threaten the privacy of our personal data

How secure is the application?

In case anyone tries to bypass the restrictions, the application would immediately trigger an alarm to alert its users, adding an extra amount of security. The application can block multiple devices within its Bluetooth range, according to the news portal.

“Before having sex, users place their smartphones close to each other and swipe down a virtual button to block all cameras and microphones,” said the company, reported the news portal. “If one user tries to sneak out, an alarm signals a potential threat of non-consensual recording. It can simultaneously block as many devices as needed,” they said.

This application is a new venture into securing individual's digital privacy in this modern era of technology.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsWhat is Digital Condom? Here’s all you need to know about German company’s tech solution

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.