German sexual wellness brand Billy Boy launched a new digital privacy solution for protection over non-consensual recordings. The application can block multiple devices within its Bluetooth range.

“It prevents anyone from taking photos, films or recordings without your consent by blocking the cameras and microphones on your phones. It's very easy to use. Simply download the app from your store and lock your smartphones together. As soon as someone tries to disconnect, an alarm sounds," said the company on its website describing the product. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an India Today report citing the company's official statement, there is an alarming situation among teens around the world over taking photos, videos, or audio without consent from a smartphone. If the content is leaked, it spreads like a virus, making it impossible to track, which may cause “emotional distress, depression, the loss of jobs and even suicidal thoughts among the victims," said the company.

Currently, the application has been launched across 30 countries. Camdom uses Bluetooth technology to block the recording functions on nearby devices to ensure the private moments stay private. The users will activate the app with a swipe of a virtual button, which will enable a protective barrier on their devices, as per the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How secure is the application? In case anyone tries to bypass the restrictions, the application would immediately trigger an alarm to alert its users, adding an extra amount of security. The application can block multiple devices within its Bluetooth range, according to the news portal.

This application is a new venture into securing individual's digital privacy in this modern era of technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}