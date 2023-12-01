What is driving Walmart's shift from China towards India for imports?
China is Walmart's biggest importer, but the numbers from the country dramatically dropped to just 60% in 2023 from over 80% during the year 2018
In a bid to shift its reliance from the Chinese supply chains, multinational retail corporation Walmart is shifting its focus towards India. As per the data seen by news agency Reuters, the retailer imported one-quarter of its US imports from India between January and August 2023. The figures look stark when compared with 2018 when India constituted just 2% of the US imports by Walmart.