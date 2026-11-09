What is Megaspeed? The Nvidia partner at the centre of Jensen Huang’s China espionage controversy

Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed has found itself at the centre of a controversy involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, allegations of Chinese espionage and questions over access to advanced US artificial intelligence chips. But what does the relatively little-known company do, and why has it attracted attention from US intelligence officials?

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Megaspeed, which operates in Singapore and Indonesia, provides computing power to businesses that need powerful chips for artificial intelligence projects. Its name has now surfaced in reports about Jensen Huang's ‘affair’ with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

On Monday, Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, and confirmed that Nvidia's board had launched an independent investigation following reports raising national security concerns.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Megaspeed and what does the company do? ⌵ Megaspeed is a Singapore-based cloud computing provider operating in Singapore and Indonesia. It rents businesses remote access to computing resources, including Nvidia GPUs used for AI development. 2 How do businesses use Megaspeed's Nvidia GPUs? ⌵ Businesses can rent computing capacity through Megaspeed instead of buying expensive chips and building their own data centres. The company provides remote access to Nvidia hardware housed in data centres across Southeast Asia. 3 Why is Megaspeed being scrutinized over Nvidia chips and China? ⌵ US authorities have examined Megaspeed's ownership structure and whether Nvidia chips were illegally diverted to China. Questions have also been raised about whether customers in China could access restricted computing power through facilities outside the country. 4 Did inspections find illegal Nvidia chip transfers by Megaspeed? ⌵ Megaspeed says inspections and reviews by the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, Malaysia's trade ministry and Nvidia found no evidence of illegal transfers or other violations. The company denies wrongdoing and says it is considering legal action over the allegations. 5 Who is Alice Huang and what is her connection to Megaspeed? ⌵ Alice Huang is described in reports as a former Megaspeed executive who helped establish the company. US officials have reportedly suspected links to Chinese intelligence, while Singapore's government has said it has not investigated those alleged connections.

Nvidia, meanwhile, said it had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets had been compromised.

What is Megaspeed and what does the company do? Megaspeed is a Singapore-based cloud computing provider that caters to businesses across the Asia-Pacific region, particularly those requiring substantial computing capacity for AI development.

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Instead of purchasing expensive chips and building their own data centres, businesses can rent computing resources through companies such as Megaspeed.

Also Read | Jensen Huang row: Megaspeed denies illegal Nvidia chip transfer claims

The company offers access to Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), specialised chips capable of handling the enormous number of calculations required to train and operate AI models.

Megaspeed describes itself as a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the region. Its services allow customers to use advanced Nvidia hardware remotely, including chips housed in data centres across Southeast Asia.

Notably, US export restrictions limit China's access to certain advanced Nvidia chips. Questions have emerged over whether Chinese customers could obtain access to restricted computing power through facilities located outside the country.

Why is Megaspeed facing scrutiny over Nvidia chips and China? Megaspeed had already attracted attention before the latest controversy involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

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In December 2025, Bloomberg had reported that US authorities were examining Megaspeed's ownership structure and whether Nvidia chips had been illegally diverted to China.

Megaspeed rejected the allegations, describing the Bloomberg report as misleading and denying any involvement in illegal chip transfers.

In a statement published on its website on Tuesday, Megaspeed said it had undergone inspections by the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, and Nvidia.

Megaspeed claimed the reviews had found no evidence of illegal transfers or other violations. The company also said it was considering legal action over US' allegations.

Who is Alice Huang and why has she become a focus of the controversy? Alice Huang, described as a former Megaspeed executive, has emerged as a central figure in the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang.

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A November 5 statement from the US House Select Committee on China described her as a publicly reported Chinese intelligence asset. The committee has sought a briefing with Jensen Huang on November 18 to examine whether US national security could have been compromised.

Also Read | Full text of Jensen Huang’s letter admitting affair with Chinese spy

The New York Times has reported that a memo circulated among Trump administration policymakers last spring identified a Chinese businesswoman with close ties to Huang as someone allegedly passing information about US AI chips to Beijing's top intelligence agency and seeking to influence policy.

Bloomberg has reported that Alice Huang is also known as Huang Le and helped establish Megaspeed. Singapore's government, however, has said it has not investigated her alleged intelligence connections or her relationship with Jensen Huang.

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Why does the Megaspeed controversy matter for Nvidia? The controversy comes at a sensitive time for Nvidia, whose advanced AI chips have made it one of the world's most valuable companies.

Its customers include Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta and Oracle. Demand for AI infrastructure has helped push its market value to around $5 trillion this year.

The allegations have therefore raised questions about how Nvidia's technology is accessed, particularly in markets where US export restrictions apply.

For now, Nvidia says its board will examine all available information. Megaspeed continues to deny wrongdoing, while the allegations surrounding Alice Huang remain under scrutiny.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.