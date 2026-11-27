Apple has removed Talkie, a popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by Chinese startup MiniMax, from its App Store worldwide following an investigation that found its AI-generated characters had engaged in sexually inappropriate and abusive conversations with children.

The decision came after a joint investigation by Australia's ABC News and the UK-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) uncovered instances of children receiving degrading, possessive and sexualised messages from AI characters on Talkie.

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Apple stated it had taken down the application because it contained sexual content, although the technology giant did not specify whether the content involved interactions with minors, according to the South China Morning Post.

The investigation had presented its findings to Apple earlier this month. MiniMax, which operates Talkie through its Singapore-based subsidiary SUBSUP, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

What is Talkie and how does it work? Talkie is an AI companion application that allows users to interact with virtual characters through text and voice conversations. Users can explore a range of AI-generated personalities, create their own characters and engage in fictional scenarios and role-playing conversations.

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Unlike conventional AI assistants designed primarily to answer questions or help with everyday tasks, Talkie focuses on creating personalised virtual relationships. Its characters often have romantic or emotionally engaging personalities, allowing users to interact with them as fictional friends, partners or companions.

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Launched in 2023, the platform became popular among users seeking interactive entertainment and virtual companionship. Talkie had approximately 11 million monthly active users across its application and website in October this year, according to estimates cited by Reuters.

Why has Apple removed Talkie from its App Store? The removal followed concerns about the chatbot's interactions with children, particularly the nature of conversations generated by its virtual characters.

The ABC and TBIJ investigation documented cases in which children encountered abusive language, sexualised exchanges and possessive behaviour from AI-generated personalities. One case involved a 12-year-old girl whose mother discovered inappropriate conversations between her daughter and a virtual character on the platform.

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The investigation also raised questions about how effectively Talkie enforced its age restrictions. Although the application carried an 18+ rating, investigators found that its age safeguards could be bypassed, allowing younger users to access the service.

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The report further examined MiniMax's approach to keeping users engaged. Internal company documents cited by the investigators indicated that the company sought to strengthen emotional connections between users and AI characters to encourage longer conversations.

The company's engineering instructions included directing AI characters to remain "close, protective, and possessive", according to the investigation.

Apple's removal was specifically attributed to sexual content, rather than an announced finding on every allegation raised by the investigation.

Is Talkie still available on Google Play Store? Apple's decision does not mean that Talkie has disappeared from every platform. According to the ABC's report, the application remained available on Google's Play Store, where its listing showed more than 50 million downloads.

However, the platform's website began restricting access to visitors in Australia and the UK following the publication of the investigation. Users in those countries encountered a message stating that Talkie was "currently not available in your region".

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Why is the removal significant for MiniMax? Talkie's removal could have financial implications for MiniMax, given the importance of its consumer-facing AI products to the company's business.

According to Reuters, Talkie and its Chinese counterpart, Xingye, contributed more than 60% of MiniMax's revenue in 2024. The company's consumer AI applications generated $42.6 million in revenue during the first half of 2026.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X