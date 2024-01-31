What led to Zee-Sony $10 billion merger failure? Report shows Russia assets, cricket rights and other details
NEW DELHI : Sony and Zee disagreed over more than 20 compliance issues, including the Indian firm's failure to dispose of some Russian assets and its $1.4 billion Disney cricket rights deal, before their India merger was scrapped, according to internal emails reviewed by Reuters.