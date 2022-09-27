Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
What makes Haldirams 'biggest brand' in food business: Ashneer Grover unravels DNA of its success

What is the biggest brand in food business in India? Well, people may have different opinion on this. But, according to Shark Tank India judge and former Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover, Haldirams is the biggest brand in food business.

Sharing a photo with Kamal Agrawal, executive director of Haldirams, Grover quoted him as saying in Hindi, "We are sweet-makers by our DNA. We think of food all the time, even while we are sleeping."

The former Bharat Pe founder added that he had a deep respect for the company.

“Hum to DNA se Halwai hai. Sote, uthte, baithte, jaagte sirf khaana hi sochte hai !!" - Kamal Agrawal of @NagpurHaldirams. Such clarity and passion for food - no wonder they are the biggest brand in food business. Lala > Founder. Profit / Cash Flow > Valuation . Deep respect," Grover tweeted.

Recently, Ashneer Grover met cricketer Virat Kohli in Nagpur ahead of the match against Australia. He shared a photo with him on Twitter and wished India good luck. “What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing ? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !!," Ashneer Grover had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Limited, as per data accessed through Tofler. According to the data, Grover and his wife are both directors of the firm founded on July 6. The firm has a total paid-up capital of 10 lakh and an authorised share capital of 20 lakh.

