Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Limited, as per data accessed through Tofler. According to the data, Grover and his wife are both directors of the firm founded on July 6. The firm has a total paid-up capital of ₹10 lakh and an authorised share capital of ₹20 lakh.

