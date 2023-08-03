What Maruti Suzuki's acquisition of the SMG plant means for minority shareholders2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 01:40 AM IST
Experts and analysts feel the deal is kosher and has sufficient safeguards for minority investors
Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) announced its decision to buy out its contract manufacturing partner Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) from parent Suzuki Motor Corp. (SMC) at a potential book value of ₹12,755 crore. This was a surprising move, given in 2014 Maruti Suzuki had a hard time convincing its investors, including minority shareholders, that its decision to have its parent invest in a factory while it invests its cash stockpile on strengthening its brand and distribution, was fair game.
