What next for Punit Goenka at Zee as SEBI ruling is upheld?

Mumbai: Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra, promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), are expected to move the Supreme Court challenging the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order on Monday that dismissed their appeal over a ban by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on holding board positions in publicly listed companies.

In a 12 June order, Sebi had barred the father-son duo from boardrooms of listed companies over allegations of fund diversion.

SAT has said it saw no reason to intervene in the matter.

In the absence of a stay, legal experts said that Goenka, managing director and chief executive of ZEE, will have to step down unless an order from the Supreme Court says otherwise. Chandra, who resigned as chairman of ZEE in November 2019, does not currently hold any key positions in the company.

The SAT's decision comes at a crucial time as the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is deliberating on the merger proposal between ZEE and Sony Pictures Networks India (now Culver Max Entertainment). One of the merger's conditions is that Goenka will continue as the CEO of the combined entity.

Goenka had emphasized the importance of the merger and said that it should proceed regardless of his role as CEO in an interview with Mint. “I am completely focused on that (merger)… it should go through irrespective of whether I’m the CEO or not," he had said.

If the promoters fail to obtain relief from the Supreme Court, it could lead to the departure of India's first family of satellite television from the industry. Chandra, 72, is a pioneer in the Indian media sector. He launched Zee TV, India's first private satellite channel, in 1992 in association with Hong Kong-based Richard Li’s Star TV. Star TV was later acquired by Rupert Murdoch and finally by The Walt Disney Company.

Over the years, he expanded his media empire, including direct-to-home company Dish TV, multi-system operator Siti Cable, Zee Media news television network, and newspaper DNA. However, Zee Entertainment Enterprises remained the flagship.

Since 2008, Goenka, Chandra's elder son, has served as the CEO of ZEE while the father focused on diversifying into other businesses, including infrastructure. However, the debt raised for the infrastructure ventures by pledging their own shares led to the promoters losing their stake in ZEE to just 3.99%. This compelled them to seek a merger with Sony Pictures Networks, and the two companies signed a definitive agreement in December 2021.

Industry experts believe that without the merger, ZEE will face challenges as the promoters hold a minority stake, making it difficult to secure funds for new investments and compete with international players such as Disney, Netflix, and Amazon, as well as domestic behemoth Reliance Industries-backed Viacom18, which is aggressively expanding its entertainment business.