What next for Punit Goenka at Zee as SEBI ruling is upheld?2 min read 10 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST
If the promoters fail to obtain relief from the Supreme Court, it could very well lead to the departure of India's first family of satellite television from the industry.
Mumbai: Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra, promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), are expected to move the Supreme Court challenging the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order on Monday that dismissed their appeal over a ban by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on holding board positions in publicly listed companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×