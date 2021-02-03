What Nintendo needs to keep hitting high score

The Japanese game giant’s operating profit for the quarter ending in December almost doubled from a year earlier. That is even higher than the most bullish estimate on S&P Global Market Intelligence. It’s also within touching distance of its most profitable quarter ever in 2008, when its Wii and DS consoles were selling like hot cakes. The Covid-19 pandemic has driven stay-at-home demand for its Switch consoles as well as games like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons." Production and delivery bottlenecks also limited shipments of new competing consoles from Sony and Microsoft during the holiday season. Nintendo sold 24.1 million of its Switch consoles in the past three quarters, taking the total to nearly 80 million. Wii’s lifetime sales, in contrast, were 101.6 million units.

