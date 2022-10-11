What path will IndiGo’s cargo flights take?

In 2022, IndiGo has carried more air cargo than any other domestic airline. Now, with dedicated cargo aircraft, it wants a bigger piece of that segment. However, being the most expensive mode of freight movement, growth is likely to be linear rather than exponential
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On 29 September, IndiGo inducted its first dedicated cargo aircraft. With a passenger share of 56% in 2022, the domestic leader in the passenger segment was averaging 0.6 tonnes of cargo on its passenger flights. The cumulative volume from that made it the leader in domestic air cargo too. Now, it has an A321 converted from a passenger layout to a cargo layout, with a carrying capacity of 27 tonnes.
On 29 September, IndiGo inducted its first dedicated cargo aircraft. With a passenger share of 56% in 2022, the domestic leader in the passenger segment was averaging 0.6 tonnes of cargo on its passenger flights. The cumulative volume from that made it the leader in domestic air cargo too. Now, it has an A321 converted from a passenger layout to a cargo layout, with a carrying capacity of 27 tonnes.
By flexing itself for a bigger play in cargo, IndiGo is following SpiceJet, which built a near ₹2,000-crore cargo business during the covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly, IndiGo’s first expression of its greater cargo ambitions comes at a time when the headwinds facing SpiceJet in its passenger business have trickled down to its cargo business too.
By flexing itself for a bigger play in cargo, IndiGo is following SpiceJet, which built a near ₹2,000-crore cargo business during the covid-19 pandemic. Interestingly, IndiGo’s first expression of its greater cargo ambitions comes at a time when the headwinds facing SpiceJet in its passenger business have trickled down to its cargo business too.
Due to its expensive nature, air cargo is the smallest part of the freight industry, with a share of less than 1%. Between 2011-12 and 2018-19, the domestic cargo segment grew at a compounded annual rate of 7.6% and the international cargo segment at 5.9%, slower than the passenger segment (12.4% and 7.9%, respectively). But when passengers dried up during the pandemic, airlines pursued cargo in a more active way. Overall cargo numbers in both segments are rising, but remain below the historic highs of 2018-19.
At the same time, due to fewer flights operating, the volume of cargo per flight is higher than it was in 2018-19, especially in the international segment. The ongoing financial year, and next, should establish the true levels of air cargo and how much growth airlines truly unlocked during the pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SpiceJet’s swings
On 30 December 2019, about three months before the pandemic upended the world, SpiceJet launched a 100% subsidiary for its cargo business. In the first quarter of 2020-21, also the first full pandemic quarter, SpiceJet recorded revenues of ₹166 crore from cargo. It grew this consistently, to a high of ₹584 crore six quarters on. Further, in contrast to its passenger side, cargo was also profitable for SpiceJet in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.
In the last two quarters, though, SpiceJet has seen cargo revenues fall. Its cargo revenues in the latest June 2022 quarter are down 60% over its best-ever quarter and the lowest since the December 2020 quarter. That is a significant turn in fortunes for an airline that was struggling on the passenger side, and was looking to insulate, and monetize, its cargo segment by spinning it off into the 100% subsidiary it launched in December 2019.
New flight
Into this breach comes IndiGo. In an analyst call on 3 August 2022, outgoing IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline’s plan was to induct two cargo planes in October 2022 and another two in 2023. Already, IndiGo, because of its leading position in the passenger segment, is a leader in air cargo. In the eight-month period from January to August 2022, it carried nearly twice the cargo that the next best in the segment, Air India, did. Further, the cargo handled by IndiGo’s was 2.5 times that of SpiceJet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In 2021-22, SpiceJet recorded higher revenues than IndiGo in cargo— ₹1,943 crore versus ₹1,497 crore. But SpiceJet’s mounting problems, and IndiGo’s expansion, could change the pecking order by cargo revenues. Yet, in the overall scheme of things for IndiGo, cargo will remain the smaller piece. In 2021-22, while cargo accounted for 29% of SpiceJet’s total revenues, its share in IndiGo’s total revenues was just 6%.
Linear growth
This is unlikely to surge, partly because growth opportunities in air freight are linear and not exponential. According to a June 2021 report on the Indian freight industry by Niti Aayog and RMI, the share of air in total freight movement was less than 1% and it was “suitable only for high-value goods in need of urgent delivery". The share of road was 71% and rail 15.5%. Domestically, the unit cost of air freight was about 5 times road and about 11 times rail.
IndiGo’s expectation is of steady growth. In the 3 August analyst call, Dutta said: “…we look at the numbers month-over-month, week-over-week, and it's a straight line, not rapid growth, but the lines are pointing upwards." The future trajectory of those lines will influence how much more weight IndiGo throws behind its dedicated cargo fleet.