What path will IndiGo’s cargo flights take?

New flight

Into this breach comes IndiGo. In an analyst call on 3 August 2022, outgoing IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline’s plan was to induct two cargo planes in October 2022 and another two in 2023. Already, IndiGo, because of its leading position in the passenger segment, is a leader in air cargo. In the eight-month period from January to August 2022, it carried nearly twice the cargo that the next best in the segment, Air India, did. Further, the cargo handled by IndiGo’s was 2.5 times that of SpiceJet.